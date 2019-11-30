Tamil Nadu's DMK Looking To Hire Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor: Report

The DMK is now looking for a new political consultant. (PTI)

After Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, it is now its principal opposition party DMK that is planning to bring Prashant Kishor onboard.

Prashant Kishor is currently working with Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

"The DMK is holding talks with Prashant Kishor," a source told news agency IANS on condition of anonymity. Prashant Kishor was not available for comment.

The DMK is now looking for a new consultant since their existing strategist Suni K has decided to find other avenues.

"It will be interesting how leaders and cadres in DMK would react if the party engages Prashant Kishor. With DMK's anti-Hindi stance, it will be interesting to see a person from the Hindi land charting its political strategy," political analyst Raveendhran Dhuraiswamy told news agency IANS.

He added that it is no big deal for a strategist to work with a big party and chalk out a poll strategy which may result in victory or increasing their number tally.

Political analyst Kolahala Srenivaas, however, is of the view that the relationship between Prashant Kishor and DMK will be a professional and that there will be no space for castesim.

"In the current situation, the perception is that the DMK has an electoral advantage over the ruling AIADMK. So, if DMK comes to power in 2021 after hiring Kishor, then it will help the latter in building his brand equity," Kolahala Sreenivas added.

For Prashant Kishor, the Tamil Nadu market will be new while poll strategists are not new for the state. The state saw their entry in 2016 with PMK engaging John Arokiasamy and DMK Sunil.

On his part, John Arokiasamy built former Union Health Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss' image and successfully positioned himself as an alternative chief ministerial candidate.

The tagline 'Maatram, Munnetram, Anbumani' was a great hit and has a recall value even now by politicians in different parts of the country.