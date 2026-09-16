Tamil Nadu New Secretariat Plan: Development Vs Environment, Livelihood

The proposed new Secretariat and Assembly complex near Chennai's Marina Beach is facing growing opposition, with environmentalists, fisherfolk and even some of the ruling TVK's allies questioning the choice of location.

A 20-lakh-square-foot project worth Rs 1,200-crore, has triggered concerns on three fronts - its environmental impact on the fragile coast, the future of fishing livelihoods and the housing rights of communities already living in the area.

Environmental Concerns

Environmentalists warn that Chennai's vulnerability to rising sea levels makes the Marina an especially sensitive location for a massive construction project.

Environmental activist Nityanand Jayaraman says the government's proposal gives the impression that it is in "climate denial mode".

"Chennai is vulnerable because of rising sea levels. Putting a massive complex close to the sea will increase pressure on the surrounding environment."

He says the impact would go beyond the building itself, with new roads, increased traffic and round-the-clock lighting potentially affecting the coastal ecosystem and Olive Ridley turtle nesting along Chennai's beaches.

"Bright lights from the proposed complex through the night would impact Olive Ridley nesting on Chennai's beaches."

There are also concerns that the project could trigger further infrastructure development along the Marina, increasing pressure on an already fragile coastline.

Jayaraman questions why successive governments have continued to look at the Marina and its surrounding coastal land for intensive development.

"The government appears to be keen on monetising land, unconcerned about livelihood."

Environmentalists are also worried that increased mobility and infrastructure along the beach could revive proposals for large-scale road projects that had earlier been shelved, including the elevated expressway proposal along the Marina.

Livelihood Concerns

For fishing communities, the Marina is not vacant real estate. It is their workplace, their traditional access to the sea and the centre of a livelihood that has existed for generations.

Fisherfolk fear that a large government complex could mean more policing, restrictions on access and eventually displacement.

Jayaraman says the impact could be particularly serious for traditional fishing activity.

"There would be increased policing and police harassment, interfering with fishermen's livelihood."

Fishing communities are also concerned about new roads and changes to access routes around their settlements.

They say past interventions have already altered the way they access their traditional spaces and fear that a new government complex could accelerate that process.

Jayaraman says the project could ultimately result in the eviction of fishing communities.

Housing Concerns

The third and perhaps most immediate concern is housing.

Fisherfolk living around the proposed site say their priority is long-term security of their homes rather than another government complex.

Environmentalists argue that any development plan must first guarantee housing and livelihood rights for these communities.

Jayaraman points out that many fisherfolk are already living in crowded circumstances and are uncertain about their long-term housing security.

He argues that fisherfolk housing rights should take precedence over using valuable coastal land for intensive development.

There is also a larger concern that the proposed complex could become a catalyst for additional infrastructure along the Marina, including roads and greater commercial or real-estate pressure.

Political Debate

The proposal also revives a long-running political debate in Tamil Nadu over whether the state needs a new seat of government.

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had earlier attempted, unsuccessfully, to build a new Secretariat.

Later, M Karunanidhi built a new Assembly and Secretariat complex at Omandurar Government Estate. It was inaugurated in 2010 and briefly functioned as the seat of government.

When Jayalalithaa returned to power in 2011, she moved the Assembly and Secretariat back to Fort St George and subsequently converted the Omandurar complex into a multi-speciality government hospital and medical facility.

The present proposal is also politically sensitive because the proposed Marina site is closer to Chief Minister Vijay's home.

The government is facing opposition not just from the DMK and AIADMK, but also from some of its own allies.

VCK and MDMK, both allies of the ruling TVK, have opposed the move.

The key opposition DMK has mooted the idea of reverting to the Assembly and Secretariat complex built by Karunanidhi at Omandurar - the same complex that was later converted into a multi-speciality hospital by Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK says the choice of the Marina location is wrong because it is already a heavily congested part of Chennai.

The party has also questioned the timing of the ₹1,200-crore project, pointing to the state's huge debt burden and arguing that the TVK government is struggling to fulfil several of its election promises - including total waiver of farm loans and increasing the monthly assistance for women.

Project Still At A Preliminary Stage

As of now, the Detailed Project Report is expected to take at least three months to be prepared.

This means the contours of the project - including its design, infrastructure requirements and the extent of land and coastal intervention - are yet to be fully established.

The Government's Case

The TVK government's argument is that Fort St George, a 17th-century heritage structure, has outlived its purpose and capacity.

The government says Tamil Nadu cannot compromise on the futuristic requirements of its legislature and administration and needs a modern, integrated complex.

But the debate over the Marina project is now much larger than the question of where the Secretariat should be located.

It is about how much of Chennai's vulnerable coastline should be opened up for intensive development - and whether environmental protection, fishing livelihoods and the housing rights of coastal communities should come before the state's need for a new administrative complex.