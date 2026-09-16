Tamil Nadu Government Transfers Tambaram Commissioner Over Tender Violations

The Tamil Nadu government has transferred the Tambaram Corporation Commissioner and placed him under compulsory wait, while ordering an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the awarding of municipal contracts, following complaints by Arappor Iyakkam, a non-profit organisation working against corruption.

Arappor Iyakkam has alleged and filed complaints with supporting documents, claiming that two works worth a total of around Rs 45 lakh were completed and inaugurated even before the last date for submission of tenders for the contracts had expired.

The organisation has alleged that the tender process was therefore used as a mere formality to award contracts to hand-picked contractors.

Arappor Iyakkam Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan told NDTV, "They have already prefixed the contract and tender was a sham to pay. The contractor and the commissioner are all complicit."

The complaints have prompted the Tamil Nadu government to order an inquiry by the Director of Municipal Administration.

Government sources told NDTV that there were prima facie procedural irregularities. The Tambaram Commissioner has been transferred and placed under compulsory wait as the first step pending the inquiry.

An Assistant Executive Engineer has also been suspended.

The state government has, however, maintained that no work order was issued and no government funds were spent in connection with the works in question. It has assured that action will be taken against all those found responsible following the inquiry.

The allegations have also triggered a political controversy, marking the first major corruption allegation to hit the ruling TVK government.

The Municipal Administration Department is headed by Chief Minister Vijay.

The DMK has mocked the tender process, describing it as a case where tenders were called after the work had already been completed, and has demanded a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, or DVAC.

The ruling TVK has said that anyone found guilty will not be spared.

"This will not be an embarrassment ahead of the bye-elections but underscores Chief Minister Vijay's commitment to eradicate corruption," said TVK spokesperson Dr M Sathyakumar.

Asked specifically whether HR Minister Sarathkumar who had inaugurated these projects would also be subjected to investigation, Dr Sathyakumar said, "Of course."