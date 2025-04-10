Menstruating Dalit Student Made To Take Exams Outside Class In Tamil Nadu

A Class 8 student of a private school in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore was forced to take her exams outside the classroom, apparently because she was menstruating. A video of the girl - who happens to be a Dalit -- sitting on the steps of the classroom was widely circulated, drawing action from the authorities. An inquiry has been ordered and the headmistress of the school has been suspended.

A 1.22-minute video, which NDTV could not independently verify, shows the girl seated on the steps, writing her exam. Her printed answer sheet bears the bears the name of the school -- "Swamy Chidbhavananda Matric Higher Secondary School, at Senguttaipalayam".

In the video, the girl is heard talking to a woman, believed to be her mother. "The principal asked me to sit here and write the exam," she said. She added that this was not a first. Earlier, she was made to take an exam from another isolated spot.

"Won't they let you take the exam inside the class if you attained puberty?" the mother is heard questioning. It remains unclear whether the girl had just started menstruating that day or earlier.

The school has claimed that the girl's mother wanted the girl to be made to sit outside during exam.

The video has sparked outrage, prompting an official inquiry by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department.

The School Education Department has sought an explanation from the management.

"The Director of Private School Education, Dr M Palanisami, is conducting an inquiry. If any wrongdoing is found, strict action will be taken," an official told NDTV.

School education minister has assured that there will be zero tolerance for any kind of oppression against children.

A post from the minister, Anbil Mahesh, read: "A departmental inquiry was conducted against the private school. The school principal has been suspended. Oppression of children in any form cannot be tolerated. Dear student, do not sit alone! We are here. We will be here".