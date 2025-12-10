"50-50 Chance": Vijay's Praise For Puducherry Chief Minister Fuels Talk Of Alliance Before 2026 Polls

A day after actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay praised Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy- even as he sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre- political circles in Puducherry are abuzz with what senior All India NR Congress (AINRC) leaders described to NDTV as a "50-50" chance of a possible AINRC and TVK alliance ahead of the 2026 legislative assembly elections.

Puducherry PWD and Tourism Minister K Lakshmi Narayanan told NDTV, Vijay's remarks have given the AINRC a major political advantage. "Vijay's heart is with our Chief Minister Rangasamy. He has supported our long-standing concerns, including Puducherry's exclusion from the Finance Commission and stronger Central support. This projects our Chief Minister in a positive light," Narayanan said.

A video of Rangasamy watching Vijay's Puducherry-related speech live on a mobile phone has gone viral, adding to the growing speculation. Party sources say the two have shared a warm rapport for years, recalling that during a fan meet in Puducherry in 2002-03, Rangasamy and a minister had met the actor.

Why Alliance Is On The Table

Despite being in coalition with the BJP in Puducherry, the AINRC is increasingly disillusioned with its ally- a friction they say stems largely from the role of the Lieutenant Governor. Party leaders allege that the Lieutenant Governor's (L-G) Office "treats Puducherry like an Opposition-ruled state" and routinely blocks the elected government's decisions."

The key flashpoints include the Chief Minister not being permitted to make routine government appointments and the L-G recently refusing not only to regularise contract teachers but also to extend their contracts.

AINRC leaders argue that jobs meant for local residents are being opened to all-India applicants, calling it a "my-way-or-the-highway approach." The leaders have also said that the BJP has done little to address these structural issues within the coalition, creating political space- and necessity- for new combinations.

What Vijay Brings To The Equation

Puducherry elections are often determined not by party vote shares but by the personal connection that candidates establish with voters. Even though major parties command around 20 per cent of the vote share each, the decisive factor, insiders say, is local-level influence.

In this context, Vijay's presence could play a crucial role. AINRC leaders estimate that between 2,000 and 3,000 voters in each Puducherry constituency- mostly young and undecided voters- could lean towards the TVK chief due to his fan base and appeal. They believe this support could significantly bolster NR Congress candidates on the ground and improve the party's chances of retaining power in 2026.

For the TVK, contesting its debut election in the neighbouring Union Territory (UT), aligning with an established force like the NR Congress could offer an immediate pathway into government. An alliance, leaders say, would allow TVK to be part of a ruling coalition at the very outset of its political journey.

MGR Parallel: "Puducherry As The Gateway"

Vijay, who often invokes the legacy of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder and three-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR), drew a pointed historical parallel in his speech. He reminded supporters that the AIADMK's first electoral victory came not in Tamil Nadu but in Puducherry in the early 1970s, before MGR's party went on to sweep to power in the state.

Suggesting that history could repeat itself, Vijay hinted that 2026 might see Puducherry becoming the gateway for TVK to rise to power in Tamil Nadu, much like the AIADMK five decades ago.

"Unless PM Intervenes..."

Asked whether the AINRC would be willing to snap ties with the BJP and join hands with TVK ahead of the 2026 elections, a senior leader said, "There is a 50-50 chance for an NR Congress-TVK alliance in 2026."

However, he added that unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally intervened to resolve the long-standing issues with the L-G's office, "roping in TVK will become an inevitable option."

With Vijay's endorsement shifting political equations and discontent simmering within the ruling alliance, Puducherry may once again become the starting point of a broader political realignment- one that could reverberate well beyond the UT.