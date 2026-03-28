Sure Bet? Lottery Baron's Family Involved In 3 Parties In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Conspicuous among the candidates fielded by the AIADMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is Leema Rose Martin, wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, from the Lalgudi constituency. Lalgudi is traditionally a DMK stronghold and the last time the AIADMK won here was over two decades ago.

Leema, who recently switched from the IJK (Indiya Jananayaka Katchi) after a 14-year stint, has been appointed by AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the joint secretary of the party's women's wing.

Interestingly, Leema's family - often referred to as the "money-bag family" - is playing a key role across three political formations in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry.

Leema's son, Charles, has launched his own outfit, the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), in the former French colony and has tied up with the NDA, contesting two seats. Though he has largely lived in Chennai, he now claims to have shifted base to the Union Territory and says he wants to "develop Puducherry like Singapore and Hong Kong".

The ruling NR Congress had opposed the entry of a party led by a "non-Puducherry" face into the NDA fold and demanded its exclusion, but the BJP stood firm. An NR Congress leader told NDTV, "We are not for this new culture of wealthy people with no roots in Puducherry aiming to capture power. Puducherry once saw ordinary people becoming leaders. Later, liquor groups took control. We don't want outsiders with big money trying to dominate."

There is also criticism that Charles is the BJP's 'B team', splitting minority votes to benefit the saffron party in the long run. Denying this, Charles asserted, "When I was not given my seat, I left the BJP and I started my own party. This is not the BJP's B team."

Another key player from the Martin family who is involved in politics is Aadhava Arjun, Santiago Martin's son-in-law, who serves as general secretary of actor Vijay's TVK, which is contesting in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A seasoned poll strategist, Arjun worked with the DMK earlier and then had a stint with the VCK before moving to TVK, where he is now part of Vijay's core team. He is also likely to contest next month's elections.

The lottery baron's Martin Group - currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate- donated around Rs 1,300 crore to political parties, including the DMK, the Trinamool Congress, and the BJP, through electoral bonds. Charles denies any quid pro quo, maintaining that "ED action has continued despite these contributions".

Votes will be cast in Puducherry on April 9 and in Tamil Nadu on April 23. Counting will be held on May 4.



(With inputs from Manha N)

