Poll Flying Squad Checks TVK Chief Vijay's Vehicle In Tamil Nadu, No Cash Found

An election flying squad on Friday intercepted and inspected the vehicle of TVK chief Vijay near the Madurai-Sivaganga border.

The check occurred while the political leader was travelling from Madurai to Sivaganga by road for his scheduled election campaign ahead of the April 23 assembly polls.

According to official sources, the flying squad personnel signalled the convoy to stop at a designated checkpoint as part of the heightened surveillance under the Model Code of Conduct.

The officials conducted a thorough search of the vehicle to ensure compliance with Election Commission guidelines regarding the transport of cash or prohibited materials.

The actor-turned-politician reportedly cooperated fully with the authorities during the brief inspection.

Officials confirmed that no incriminating items or unaccounted cash were found, and the vehicle was permitted to proceed after the formalities.

Vehicle checks have been intensified across Tamil Nadu as the state moves closer to the single-phase election later this month.

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