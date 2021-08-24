Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Quits Post After Party Colleague Releases Alleged Sleaze Video

KT Raghavan has denied the charge that he was involved in a sleaze video call.

Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary KT Raghavan today resigned from the position following the release of a sting video allegedly featuring him. It showed someone with a strong resemblance to him allegedly involved in a sleazy video call reportedly with a female party worker. The footage itself was posted by Madan Ravichandran, another party functionary, on YouTube.

NDTV could not independently verify the identity of the person shown in the video.

In a tweet Mr Raghavan, denied the allegation and said he would take legal action.

"People of Tamil Nadu, party workers and those with me know who I am. I've been working for 30 years with no benefits," he said.

"I learnt about the video about me shared on social media this morning. It's released to tarnish me and my party. I discussed with the respectful state president Mr Annamalai. I resign from my party position. I deny the allegations. Justice will prevail."

Mr Ravichandran, who released the video on his YouTube channel Madan Diary, claimed that his team has audio clips and video footage of 15 such leaders and would release them in course of time.

He claimed the idea of such sting operation came amid allegations of what he called sexual exploitation and forcible sex by several BJP leaders. The aim, he said, was to cleanse the party of such individuals.

State BJP President, K Annamalai questioned Mr Ravichandran's intention and called it unacceptable.

"We are taking this allegation very seriously and an enquiry commission headed by our party's State Secretary Srimati Malarkodi will be formed. This team will study the truth behind the allegations and will initiate appropriate actions against those who are proven as accused," Mr Annamalai said.

"Women office bearers in Bharatiya Janata Party, which is built on very strong traditions and culture, are treated with utmost care, respect, and love," he said.

Fearing trouble from authorities, both Mr Ravichandran and his partner Venba mentioned several legal and illegal threats, including to their lives. Claiming that the woman in the call involving Mr Raghavan was a district-level leader, Mr Venba said, "Support us in issues like this for the sake of women."