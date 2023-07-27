Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Seeks Governor's Intervention Over His 'DMK Files'

In April, K Annamalai had released "DMK Files I" .

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai today presented his "DMK Files part II" to Governor RN Ravi, and sought intervention over his corruption allegations against the ruling party. In a short statement he tweeted, the former IPS officer claimed he submitted documents on "scams for a value of Rs 5600 crore" and "benami" connected to the "DMK Ministers / MLAs/MPs". A picture released by the BJP shows a trunk believed to be with documents handed over to the Governor.

#DMKFiles2



1. 3000 Crore Scam – ETL Infrastructure Services Limited



2. 2000 Crore Scam in Transport Department



3. 600 Crore Scam in TNMSC



We will elaborate more on this during our Padayatra to our friends in Press & Media.



— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 26, 2023

In a 16-minute video released minutes after the meeting with the Governor, Mr Annamalai alleged a Rs 3000-crore scam involving an infrastructure services company. He also alleged a Rs 2000 crore scam in the state transport department involving supply and certification of reflective tapes and rear marking plates for commercial vehicles.

Alleging that Transport Minister SS SIvasankar is behind this, he claimed the proceeds are handed over to Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The BJP leader has also accused the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation of a 600-crore scam in supply of insecticides.

DMK spokesperson A Saravanan called it "hogwash and an attempt by Annamalai to deflect attention from the Manipur horror".

"Prime Minister Modi targets the DMK wherever he speaks and Annamalai just follows," he added. Ministers in charge of IT, Transport and Health are yet to respond.

In April, Mr Annamalai had released "DMK Files I" in which he alleged accumulation of properties to the tune of 1.34 lakh crore by DMK leaders. He had named several -- including Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, TR Baalu, Ponmudy, Durai Murugan and Senthil Balaji (now arrested for alleged money laundering). He had also alleged payment of a Rs 200-crore bribe to MK Stalin in 2011 to favour a company in the Chennai Metro Rail project.

DMK leader RS Bharathi had denied these allegations as "a joke". "There is not a single allegation of corruption" and all the leaders Annamalai listed have disclosed their properties in their affidavits, he had said.

Regarding allegations against MK Stalin, he said "What was the CBI doing since 2014?".

Weeks later, Mr Annamalai had released audio recordings that purportedly had Finance Minister PTR Palaniel Thiyagarajan implicating Udhayanidhi Stalin and a family member in corruption. Though the Minister had denied this, weeks later, he was shifted to the IT department.

Mr Annamalai's second dispatch comes ahead of his statewide padayatra from Rameswaram on Friday --- a bid to expand the national party's footprint before next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has a negligible presence in the state. It won just four seats in the 2021 assembly polls in alliance with the AIADMK.

Ever since Mr Annmalai became the party's state president, he has had a love-hate relationship with AIADMK.

He projected the BJP to be the main opposition party in the state and even wanted to snap ties with the Dravidian ally over corruption allegations. With the general elections being seen as an acid test for his leadership, he is under immense pressure to prove his mettle.

Many expect Mr Annamalai to demand more seats from the AIADMK showcasing the support he may receive on the ground during the footmarch.

For decades, the AIADMK had not revived ties with the BJP. But after the death of its iconic leader J Jayalalithaa, its leaders E Palanisami and O Panneerselvam, who shook hands with the national party, paid a heavy price as the AIADMK lost three consecutive elections it fought in alliance with the BJP.

After releasing the "DMK Files" Mr Annamalai had said he would release similar "evidence" against AIADMK as well. It is not clear yet if he would keep his word given the renewed ties between the two parties.