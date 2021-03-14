MK Stalin's Campaign For Assembly Polls Starts Tomorrow

MK Stalin will start his election campaign from his father's birthplace Thiruvaarur.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will start his election campaign from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birthplace Thiruvaarur from March 15 for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mr Stalin will campaign in Thiruvaarur, Mannargudi, and Nannilam Assembly constituencies on March 15. He is seeking another term from Kolathur constituency.

DMK will contest 173 seats, while 61 seats will be fought by its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its ally Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.