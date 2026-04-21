Meet KP Munusamy, AIADMK Veteran Contesting From Veppanahalli

AIADMK has once again fielded KP Munusamy from the Veppanahalli constituency for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Veppanahalli was considered a stronghold of DMK until 2021. Munusamy's arrival made the contest more competitive, and he defeated P Murugan of the DMK by about 3,000 votes.

Who is KP Munusamy?

Born in 1952, KP Munusamy currently serves as AIADMK's deputy general secretary. He is also the MLA from the Veppanahalli constituency.

Munusamy completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Government Arts College in Krishnagiri between 1971 and 1974. After that, he earned a LLB degree from Government Law College Chennai. He joined the AIADMK in 1972.

By 1988, he became the head of the party's district youth wing. In 1991, he contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Kaveripattinam constituency and won. Later, he moved to national politics and was elected as a MP from the Krishnagiri constituency.

As an MP, he worked in several important committees, including the Agriculture Committee, the Railway-related finance committee, and the science and technology committee.

In 2001, he again contested and won the Tamil Nadu elections from Kaveripattinam. In January 2011, he was appointed as the Krishnagiri district secretary of AIADMK.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, Munusamy faces Srinivas PK of the DMK and Sampangi Sr of the TVK. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls on April 23 in a single phase. The results will be declared on May 4.