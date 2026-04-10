Can Vijay Breach DMK Bastion In Villivakkam? TVK's Aadhav Arjuna Faces A Tough Task

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary (Elections) Aadhav Arjuna is already on the move early in the morning in Chennai's Villivakkam assembly constituency, walking through narrow lanes, stopping to chat with residents, and even joining locals in light moments of play, in a bid to build a direct grassroots connect.

By evening, around 6 PM every day, the poll strategist shifts to an intensive door-to-door campaign. As he walks into the streets, people gather, waiting to greet him - many blowing whistles, the party's election symbol, while others crowd around for selfies, turning his campaign trail into a lively mobilisation.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK has fielded Arjuna in Chennai's Villivakkam - a constituency long dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has won eight of the 11 elections here.

Speaking to NDTV, Arjuna mounted a sharp attack on the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging neglect of basic infrastructure. "There is no proper drainage, no drinking water connection, no roads, no adequate schools or colleges. Despite being adjacent to the chief minister's constituency, this area has been ignored," he said.

Framing TVK's campaign as a people-driven movement, he added, "This is a people's movement, a women's movement. The crowds we see will definitely convert into votes."

Drawing parallels with the rise of MG Ramachandran, he dismissed scepticism over Vijay's political entry.

Arjuna also rejected allegations that TVK is the BJP's "B team", asserting that the party's ideological opposition remains firm and that the real contest in Tamil Nadu is between the DMK and TVK.

This is why Vijay, he says, is not strongly critical of the BJP at the local level.

But Arjuna faces a determined challenge from DMK's Karthik Mohan, the son of a sitting MLA from Anna Nagar. An engineer with a manufacturing degree from the UK, Karthik Mohan appears unperturbed as he carries out his own door-to-door campaign, meeting voters across age groups.

His campaign too has visible energy - with some supporters bursting fire sparklers to welcome him, while others shower paper flower petals from rooftops as he moves through the constituency.

Confident of his prospects, Karthik Mohan credits the DMK government's welfare delivery. "We have our Chief Minister's schemes - all have reached the people, and they tell me they will vote for me," he said.

Highlighting a key poll promise, he added, "The Rs 8,000 coupon scheme is the hero of our manifesto - it's a superhit among voters."

Responding to criticism of dynastic politics, he said, "My father is my hero. Watching him work for the people is what drew me into politics." Rejecting allegations of nepotism, he added, "The DMK has given seats to nearly 60 new faces. Where is family politics here?"

The contest also features AIADMK's SR Vijayakumar, making Villivakkam a triangular battle with high stakes.

With both candidates running energetic, high-visibility campaigns - one banking on calls for change, the other on governance and welfare delivery - Villivakkam is shaping up as a key battleground even as TVK takes on the ruling DMK head-on at several Chennai constituencies, including Vijay himself at Perambur.