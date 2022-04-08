"Talibani Thinking": BJP Targets Ashok Gehlot Over Rajasthan Clashes

Karauli clashes: Rajasthan police has denied the charge that no action had been taken. (File)

Days after communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli, the BJP has accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of "Talibani thinking" and appeasement.

Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, a BJP MP from Rajasthan, accused the state's ruling Congress of "politics of appeasement and polarisation".

Last Saturday, nearly a dozen people and eight policemen were injured when stones were thrown at a motorcycle rally to mark "Nav Samvatsar" or the New Year, when it was going through a Muslim-dominated area. In the violence, shops and cars were set on fire.

The rally featured around 400 people on 200 bikes. The police say when the procession was passing through a sensitive area, those in the rally raised "provocative" slogans, which fueled a mob attack with stones.

Mr Rathore said the police in Karauli had "overlooked" that stones were stored on the rooftops of some homes ahead of the religious procession.

"Rajasthan, where 36 communities run together, the state government is working with Talibani thinking. It is very unfortunate... what happened in Karauli. What did the police not know or did the police close their eyes? There were tonnes of stones," the BJP MP said.

He said seven days after the incident, no one had been arrested. "Our BJP leaders went there and after they went, an FIR was registered after talking to the police. This is the atmosphere of complete appeasement politics, which does not support the development of the country anywhere," Mr Rathore said.

The Rajasthan police denied the charge that no action had been taken.

"Strict action has been taken against those disturbing law and order. Twenty-three people have been arrested and 44 others identified during investigation," said the Rajasthan police chief, Mohan Lal Lathar.

The police also said the people in the procession "deliberately" raised provocative slogans during the rally, which led to the clashes.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, responding to the BJP allegation, said "this type of violence" has no place in civilised society.

"I understand that whether there is violence in Rajasthan or any place in the country, there should be a fair investigation by law, strict action should be taken. I understand that this type of violence has no place in a civilized society," Mr Pilot told reporters.

"I sincerely hope that the police will do their job and strict action should be taken against the people wherever they are. Karauli is a very peaceful place, whatever happens in Karauli is very sad and unfortunate," the Congress leader remarked.

Amid continuing tension and politics, large gatherings have been banned in Ajmer district ahead of the Navratra festivities. No religious processions with slogans and songs will be allowed. Those taking out processions also can't carry and display religious flags and symbols.