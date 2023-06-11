'Kejriwal Effect': Raghav Chadha On Congress' Karnataka Poll Guarantees

'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' was first introduced by AAP, said Raghav Chadha. (File)

Reacting to the Rahul Gandhi tweet that the Karnataka Government has fulfilled another guarantee after free bus travel for women came into effect, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that India's oldest party is taking notes from the country's youngest.

Raghav Chadha said that the schemes implemented by Congress in Karnataka were first introduced by Aam Aadmi Party as 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'.

In this regard, Raghav Chadha took to Twitter and said, "The Kejriwal Effect. India's oldest political party is taking notes from India's youngest. 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' was first introduced by AAP, and the scheme has now been implemented by Congress in Karnataka."

Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that this step will empower the women and boost their savings.

"Free bus travel for every woman in Karnataka from today - Another guarantee fulfilled! Empowerment of women and economic savings - our responsibility, their right, Congress government will fulfil," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier the five 'main' guarantees, which Congress promised to fulfil after coming to power in Karnataka, were 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)