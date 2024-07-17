'Taken Out Of Context': Bengal BJP Leader On No 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Remark

We will save Hindus, save the Constitution," Suvendu Adhikari said (File)

Clarifying his recent statements on "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas", West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, emphasized the importance of national unity and said that his statement was taken "out of context".

Mr Adhikari expressed his alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" and criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for what he described as divisive politics.

"My statement is being taken out of context. I am clear that those who are nationalists stand for this Nation and Bengal, and we should be with them. Those who don't stand with us, work against the interest of Nation and Bengal, we need to expose them. Also, like Mamata Banerjee, we shouldn't divide people in majority and minority and see them as Indians. I embody in letter and spirit, Prime Minister's call for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," Suvendu Adhikari wrote in a post on X.

Earlier today, Mr Adhikari urged his party to dissolve its Minority Morcha, saying that they had raised the slogan "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" (development for all) for a long time but now the time has come to say, "'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath" (We are with those who support us).

"I had spoken about nationalist Muslims and you too had said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (development for all). But I will not say this anymore. Instead, we will now say, 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath' (We are with those who support us). Stop this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. There is no need for Minority Morcha," Mr Adhikari said.

The senior BJP leader also claimed that the fight to save Hindu and the Constitution will continue and urged his workers to support him.

"I have already said what I had to. The fight will continue. Will all of you join us? Will we fight like before together? We will win. We will save Hindus, save the Constitution," Mr Adhikari said.

The BJP had lost all four seats in the recently held Assembly bypolls to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that more than 50 lahks "Hindus" were not allowed to vote in Lok Sabha polls and over two lahks were refrained from voting in the by-polls respectively.

Mr Adhikari told ANI that he will start a legal battle against this.

"Democracy is dead in Bengal. We have started a mass movement today. Nearly 50 Lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. More than 2 lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the 4 by-polls held in the state. I am launching a portal. Whoever was not allowed to vote, can register themselves and full secrecy will be ensured. I will start a legal battle also," he said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's seat count decreased from 18 to 12. The TMC secured 29 out of the 42 seats in West Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)