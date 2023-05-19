'Take Everyone Along': BJP's Strategy Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections

The BJP is keen to win yet another term under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a day-long expanded state executive meeting on Friday at its party headquarters in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh which is due for elections later this year.

In view of the growing dissent within the party among veteran leaders, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We've to take everyone along, which means 'Purano ka Samman aur Naye ko Sthaan'. Become wide-hearted, as the BJP doesn't fight polls to make MP, MLAs or Chief Minister. It fights the elections for taking the country on top of the world and for public welfare. That should be our only motive as we go into the polls united."

Details of a month-long state-wide campaign, from May 30 to June 30, were also discussed. This will mark the completion of the Narendra Modi government's nine years in power at the centre. The party leaders also plan to organise a door-to-door connect program between June 20 and June 30.

Senior leaders of the party, including Chief Minister Chouhan and state party chief VD Sharma, will hold dialogues with social media influencers and some honoured families. In addition to central leaders and union ministers, sportspersons and other figures will also address rallies in Lok Sabha constituencies. Special meetings with traders too will be held across the state.

On June 23, PM Modi will address 10 lakh booth level workers of the party through a video-conference. On June 25, documentaries will be screened in special meetings to expose the Congress' imposition of emergency

The BJP had lost the 2018 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh but managed to come back to power in 2020 following the collapse of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath. The BJP is keen to win yet another term under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been at the helm since November 29, 2005, barring the period from December 18, 2018, to March 2020 when Mr Nath headed the Congress government.