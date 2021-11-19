'Take Back CAA Too': Muslim Body To Centre After Move To Cancel Farm Laws

After CAA was passed by Parliament, protests were witnessed in several parts of the country. File

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of farm laws, prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind today urged the government to take back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as well.

BSP MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali also called for the repeal of the CAA "without further delay".

"Repealing 3 Farm Laws is a welcome move. I congratulate farmers for their will power to fight, sacrifice and defeat the mighty state power and their crony capitalist friends," Mr Ali tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi must also reconsider and repeal CAA "without further delay", he added.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani welcomed the announcement of withdrawal of the three farm laws and lauded the farmers for their "success".

Every effort was made to subdue the farmers'' movement just as it was done with all other agitations in the country, Mr Madani alleged.

Conspiracies were hatched to divide the farmers, but they continued to make all kinds of sacrifices and remained steadfast in their stand, he said in a statement released by the Jamiat faction led by him.

Mr Madani claimed that the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act encouraged farmers to protest the farm laws.

Mr Madani also demanded that just like the agri laws, the CAA should be withdrawn.

He said that the decision to withdraw the farm laws has shown that democracy and the power of the people is paramount.

The CAA was notified on December 12, 2019 and came into force with effect from January 10, 2020.

After the CAA was passed by Parliament, widespread protests were witnessed in different parts of the country.

The CAA is aimed at granting Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

