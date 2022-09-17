'Take A Day Off And Enjoy': Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Wish For PM

PM Modi today released three of the eight cheetahs that arrived in India.



For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today, superstar Shah Rukh Khan urged the leader to "take the day off and enjoy".

The Prime Minister turned 72 today.

Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule on his birthday today as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.