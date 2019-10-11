2 Taj Palace Hotels Among The World's Top 10

Taj Palace hotels have long excelled in offering the best hospitality to their guests.

A perfect holiday is not just about the itinerary of places to visit, but also the hotels one chooses to stay that can make all the difference. Conde Nast Traveller recently announced their Readers' Choice Awards 2019 UK and USA that featured 17 hotels in the category of 'Best Hotels In The World'. Making their way to the list were three hotels from India: at No. 3 spot was Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur followed by Rambagh Palace in No. 7 and Alila Fort Bishangarh in No. 11, both of which are located in Jaipur.

The Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards 2019 is the first edition to combine the annual surveys in the US and the UK into one Global Reader's Choice List. Over six lakh readers from across the globe submitted votes and ratings for their favourite travel destinations, hotels, spas, airlines and cruise lines, among others.

When it comes to luxury hotels, the Taj Palace hotels have long excelled in offering the best hospitality to travellers from near and far. Representing the bygone, royal era of Indian Maharajas and Maharanis with their magnificent properties and exclusive services, a stay at the Taj Palace properties make for an unforgettable experience. Other Taj properties such as Umaid Bhawan Palace (Jodhpur), Jai Mahal Palace (Jaipur) and Taj Mahal Palace (Mumbai) also featured across other categories such as Top 15 Hotels in India and Top 30 Resorts in the Indian Ocean.

Speaking about the big win, Mr Rohit Khosla, Executive Vice President - Operations, North and West India of the Taj Group said, "As custodians of Indian hospitality and proud proponents of traditional arts and culture, the ornate palaces of India's erstwhile elites are jewels in the crown of Taj hotels. Our commitment to preserve the rich heritage of India combined with our restorative ethic has created these unique palace experiences. These awards are a true testament to this fact and reflective of the sentiments of our guests."

The Rambagh Palace Hotel in Jaipur is 7th among the top 10 hotels in the world.

He further added, "What really sets the Taj Palaces apart include the rich history, culture and traditions that the guests are invited to. Modern conveniences are delicately balanced with the royal traditions of the past, and the equilibrium of a highly personalised but not intrusive service is our hallmark."

"We ensure that sincere care in our service also reflects this. Specially curated experiences like the ceremonial welcome rooted in local culture, the architecture of the palaces, the art that adorn the walls, the authentic cuisine of the royal families, heritage walks, unique spa experiences etc. ensure that the guests are made to feel like Maharajas and Maharanis."

Some of the exclusive offerings at the Taj Lake Palace include the Royal Gangaur Cocktail and Dinner Experience atop a colourful boat that once belonged to the Maharana of Udaipur, a royal session on Jiva Spa boat where guests can enjoy a relaxing massage while slowly drifting around Lake Pichola, and more. Rambagh Palace offers similar luxury to its guests - from regal suites and royal dining experiences using gold dinnerware to riding in the fleet of vintage cars and Victorian horse carriages.

"The sense of place is extremely high, considering the heritage of the properties. Each experience is woven around stories as we have highly discerning guests who research about the palaces and come prepared to experience its grandeur," Mr Khosla said.

