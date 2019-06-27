Tabrez Ansari Death: Delhi Waqf Board Promises Rs 5 lakh, Job To Wife

Tabrez Ansari died days after he was thrashed by a mob on suspicion of theft in Jharkhand

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan today said the panel will give Rs 5 lakh and a job to the wife of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand.

Tabrez Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in the Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district last Wednesday on the suspicion of theft and he succumbed to injuries on Saturday. He was seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

The waqf board chairman also said they will help Tabrez Ansari's wife get legal aid.

"We are trying to send a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Tabrez Ansari's wife. I may also go there to handover the cheque to her. We will also give her a job at the waqf board and provide her legal help," Mr Khan told PTI.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had said lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand, pained him and the guilty must be severely punished, but stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.

