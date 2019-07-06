For Bhartiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, PM Modi's Special Tribute

Syama Prasad Mookerjee 118th birth anniversary today. Tributes pour in for the Jana Sangh founder.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Saturday to Bhartiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 118th birth anniversary, saying his contribution to national integration will always be remembered.

PM Modi described Syama Prasad Mookerjee as a great educationist and a bright nationalist thinker.

In a tweet, the prime minister also posted a video as a special tribute to the BJP icon.

महान शिक्षाविद् और प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी विचारक डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। राष्ट्रीय एकता और अखंडता के लिए उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/uFpsJtTpYI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah also remembered Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary and tweeted, "Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee is a unique symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and dedication. His whole life was devoted to the unity and integrity of India. He laid down his life in order to abolish the permit rule from Kashmir and to make it an integral part of India."

डॉ.श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी राष्ट्रभक्ति, त्याग और समर्पण के अद्वितीय प्रतीक हैं। उनका पूरा जीवन भारत की एकता और अखंडता के लिए समर्पित रहा। कश्मीर से परमिट राज समाप्त करने और उसे भारत का अभिन्न अंग बनाये रखने के लिये उन्होंने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दे दी।

ऐसे महान राष्ट्र नायक को नमन pic.twitter.com/xTGHgh37Xb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 6, 2019

Earlier today, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was a prominent Indian politician, barrister and academician and served as the minister for Industry and Supply in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh was created with the objective of nation-building and "nationalising" all non-Hindus by "inculcating Bharatiya Culture" in them. The party was ideologically close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Syama Prasad Mookerjee strongly opposed to Article 370 that gave autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He saw it as a threat to national unity. He visited Kashmir in 1953 illegally, and went on a hunger strike to protest the law that prohibited Indian citizens from settling within the state and directing that they carry ID cards. Owing to his efforts, the ID card rule was revoked but he died there June 23, 1953 under mysterious circumstances.

