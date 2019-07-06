Live Updates: PM Modi To Kick Off BJP Membership Drive In Varanasi Today

PM Modi in Varanasi to launch BJP membership drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to launch the BJP's countrywide membership drive on the jayanti of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He had tweeted earlier that the drive will connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family and will strengthen the party.

PM Modi is expected to address party workers, besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport. The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, "Anand Kanan", in the temple city.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Varanasi visit: