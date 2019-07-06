Live Updates: PM Modi To Kick Off BJP Membership Drive In Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to launch the BJP's countrywide membership drive on the jayanti of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He had tweeted earlier that the drive will connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family and will strengthen the party.
PM Modi is expected to address party workers, besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport. The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, "Anand Kanan", in the temple city.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Varanasi visit:
- BJP's membership drive chairman and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will begin the drive in Gurugram.
- Sharing the details of the BJP's membership drive, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20% more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on August 11.
- Anyone can become member of BJP by giving a missed call on mobile number 8980808080 or by filing a form, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Hyderabad and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur respectively.
- Amit Shah will visit Shamshabad in Telangana, which is known as the gateway of south India. The state ruled by Telangana Rashtra Samitihi has a significant 12% Muslim population. The BJP won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state and is eyeing to replace Congress as the main opposition party.
- PM Modi will unveil the statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri at Varansi airport at 10:30 am.
- He will launch a tree plantation drive at 10.55 am.
- At 11:30 am, PM Modi will launch the BJP's membership drive.
- PM Modi will launch a mobile number 8980808080. Anyone can become a BJP member by giving a missed call to the number.
- PM Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur.
- Later he will visit Virtual Museum, Man Mahal.
- PM Modi is expected to be accompanied by BJP working president JP Nadda in Varanasi.