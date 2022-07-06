Swiggy Offers Reward For Information On Delivery Man On Horse

Swigg has released a statement to "address the horse in the room."

Swiggy, the food delivery app, is offering a Rs 5,000 reward for an unusual task. The brand is asking netizens to help it identify a delivery partner who was seen riding a horse to deliver food amidst the Mumbai rain. The company has been unable to identify the delivery agent in a now-viral video.

The video, which was shot from inside a car, shows a man, with the Swiggy food-delivering bag, riding a horse on a Mumbai road. It seems that the company has failed to identify the person as the video was recorded from behind.

Swiggy, after the video went viral, has released a statement to “address the horse in the room.”

“Attention netizens and foodies. It has come to our notice that a recent amateur video of an unknown person, carrying our monogrammed delivery bag while sitting quite confidently on a living white horse (not a statue), has propelled us to unexpected but not unappreciated fame,” they wrote.

The company went on to add, "Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli? What's in that bag he's got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?"

After failed attempts to identify the man in the video, the food delivery chain has decided to offer Rs 5,000 in Swiggy Money as a bounty “for the first person who can give us some useful intel about our accidental brand ambassadors, so we can thank them.”

In the end, Swiggy added, “Come forward. Do your share as a good citizen of India. Because the nation wants to know more about the Swiggyman on the horse. And so do we.”

People, on the social media platform, were quick to get into the fun with many sharing memes as “hints” and asking for the bounty reward.

“I think you are looking for him,” said one user posting an image of Hatim, a Hindi fantasy drama TV series that aired almost two decades ago.

I think you are looking for him. pic.twitter.com/mpuz3vIsbA — ketan jindal (@ketanjindal_) July 5, 2022

“That's Ranjhor ka Rathore, Jay,” said another referencing 2008's romcom Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. To this, Swiggy replied, “A man of dreams.”

a man of dreams ???? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

A few suggested that Swiggy should run a “poll with everyone in favour of horse-delivered food.”

You folks should do a poll wrt everyone in favour of horse-delivered food: Yay or Neigh ???? — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) July 5, 2022

What do you have to say about this viral video?