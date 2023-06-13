Swiggy Delivery For SRK After His Reply To Fan Who Asked If He Had Meal

Several Swiggy delivery executives reached Shah Rukh Mumbai bungalow 'Mannat' to deliver food for him.

SRK's hilarious exchange drew a response from Swiggy.

Hours after actor Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter exchange with Swiggy went viral, the food delivery platform came up with a delightful response. Several Swiggy delivery executives reached his Mumbai bungalow 'Mannat' to deliver food for him.

Shah Rukh Khan, or SRK, on Monday, held an AskSRK session on Twitter where he interacted with his fans answering a range of questions. During the session, one fan asked the Bollywood star, “Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Did you have food brother”). To this, SRK replied, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? (Why brother? Are You from Swiggy, will you send the food over?"

The hilarious exchange drew a response from Swiggy too and the company offered to send food over to the actor. “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? (we are from Swiggy, should we send you food)?" Swiggy tweeted.

Hours later, Swiggy posted a picture of seven of its delivery executives standing outside SRK's bungalow. "Hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (We are from Swiggy and we have brought dinner)” the tweet read.

Swiggy's response prompted a number of reactions on Twitter.

"I knew Swiggy wouldn't let this opportunity go," a user wrote.

“Not missing any opportunity,” a comment read.

One joked that Shah Rukh Khan had ordered lunch but Swiggy delivered dinner.

Another said that the delivery persons "sure look excited to be there!”

“Superb! Well done swiggy! Solid action!” a user reacted.

Some highlighted that tandoori chicken is Shah Rukh Khan's favourite dish.

Shah Rukh Khan, in his latest AskSRK session, also gave a witty reply to a user who asked him, “Yeh hamesha aapke paas bas 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhiji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya (Why do you always have only 15 minutes, does your wife make you do the house work)?".

Beta apna kahaan(i) humein na suna… jaa ghar ki safaai kar (Son don't tell me your own story, go clean the house)” the actor said.

