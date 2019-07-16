OBC Leader Swatantra Dev Singh Appointed As UP BJP Chief

Swatantra Dev Singh has also served as transport minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet.

Swatantra Dev Singh, an OBC leader, was Tuesday appointed the BJP's Uttar Pradesh president, replacing Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Mr Pandey was inducted in the Union Cabinet, necessitating a change of guard in the state.

Swatantra Dev Singh belongs to the Kurmi caste, one of the more influential backward castes in the state.

His appointment is seen as part of the BJP's effort to consolidate its support among the OBCs, who strongly backed it in the state Assembly and recent Lok Sabha polls.

