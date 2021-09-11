Swami Vivekananda's Chicago Speech Beautifully Showcased Indian Culture: PM Modi

PM Modi recalled Swami Vivekananda's 1893 speech at World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today recalled Swami Vivekananda's famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, and said its spirit has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet.

Swami Vivekananda's speech, which dwelt at length on Hinduism and Indian culture, had drawn all-round praise and remains resonant.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Recalling Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1893 speech at Chicago, which beautifully demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. The spirit of his speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet."

Recalling Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1893 speech at Chicago, which beautifully demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. The spirit of his speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet. https://t.co/1iz7OgAWm3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021

