Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj Dies. PM Modi, Others Tweet Condolences

PM Modi condoles death of Swami Harshananda Maharaj of Bengaluru Ramkrishna Math

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Swami Harshananda, head of the Ramakrishna Math in Bengaluru. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math at Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. His compassionate nature and insightful knowledge on a wide range of issues will never be forgotten. Condolences to his devotees. Om Shanti." Swami Harshananda had been suffering from age related health problems for the past few months, according to the ashram authorities. He was 91.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote on the microblogging site, "Anguished by the sad demise of Swami Harshanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math at Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. The revered spiritual leader leaves behind a rich and inspiring legacy of serving the poor and destitute. My deepest condolences to his followers."

Paying homage to Swami Harshananda, Bengaluru Lok Sabha MP, Tejasvi Surya tweeted, "...A gentle soul, he guided thousands of people, young and old, on path of Dharma."