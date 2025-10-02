'Us' vs 'Them' Mentality Unacceptable: RSS Chief Says 'Embrace Differences'

Dependence on imports should not become a compulsion, and there is no alternative to 'Swadeshi' or indigenous production, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said this morning, addressing the key issue of the US' tariff offensive against India.

"The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind their interest. But everyone is affected by them... The world functions with dependence on each other... No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance, yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion," he said.

Bhagwat was delivering his Vijaya Dashami address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The ideological parent of the ruling BJP is celebrating its centenary.

The RSS chief also touched on the recent unrest in Nepal, where a nationwide movement led to a change in regime. "Neighbourhood unrest is not a good sign," he said, referring to the Gen-Z protest in the Himalayan country. "The regime change in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and, more recently, Nepal due to a violent outburst of public anger is a concern for us. The forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active both inside and outside our country," he said.

"Democratic movements bring change; violent uprisings don't. They cause an upheaval, but the status quo remains. Check history. No revolution has fulfilled its objective. France rose against its king, and Napoleon became emperor. So many so-called socialist movements happened, and all these socialist countries are now capitalist. Anarchy allows foreign powers to play their games," he said.

The RSS chief said that diversity is India's tradition and that we must embrace our differences. "Some differences may lead to discord. Differences must be expressed within the law. Provoking communities is unacceptable. The administration must act fairly, but the youth must also stay alert and intervene if needed. The grammar of anarchy needs to be stopped," he said, adding that 'us' vs 'them' mentality is "not acceptable".

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, he said the killing of 26 innocents after asking their religion sparked outrage across the nation. "The Indian government planned and gave a strong response in May. Besides the country's strong leadership and the forces' bravery, we also saw the society's strength and unity during this period," he said.