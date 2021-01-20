Suvendu Adhikari Takes 'Responisbility To Ensure' BJP Win From Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari said he has the support of 2.13 lakh people in Nandigram

Newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari today took the responsibility for ensuring his party's victory from Bengal's Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly elections. He said he has the support of over 2 lakh people who chanted "Jai Shri Ram".

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee had announced on Monday that she will be contesting the state Assembly polls from Nandigram.

"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on a BJP ticket. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has announced that she will contest from there, relying on 62,000 votes. But I have 2.13 lakh people who chanted "Jai Shri Ram"," the BJP leader said.

He had further hit out at TMC leader Subrata Bakshi, saying that people will give him a befitting reply for allegedly raising the slogan - "Jai Shri Ram nahi chalega (won't allow "Jai Shri Ram)".

"At a rally, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi had said - "Jai Shri Ram nahi chalega". In the coming elections, the people of Nandigram will give a befitting reply to those who coin such slogans," Mr Adhikari said.

"I will come again and again as Nandigram is my lucky place. In the 2016 election, I announced my election from Nandigram. Today also I came to Nandigram. TMC will win in 2021," Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will be held this year.