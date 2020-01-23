Suspended J&K Cop Davinder Singh, 4 Others Sent To 15-Day NIA Custody

Davinder Singh, other accused were brought to the court in bullet-proof vehicles with their faces covered

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for aiding terrorists, was produced in a special court in Jammu today and was sent to 15-day NIA custody with four other accused in the case, officials said.

The suspended officer was produced before the special NIA court along with the two terrorists, who he was helping travel out of Jammu and Kashmir, and their two associates, the official said.

Syed Irfan, brother of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested along with Davinder Singh, was also produced before the NIA court on.

The NIA had sought 15-day custody to interrogate the five, officials said, adding the court granted the request.

The accused were brought to the court in bullet-proof vehicles with their faces covered.

A battery of mediapersons was seen outside the court complex.

The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought them to Jammu on Wednesday on a transit remand from Kulgam in south Kashmir.