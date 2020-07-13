Davinder Singh Shared 'Sensitive' Information With Pak High Commission: Report

The officials said he had been sharing "sensitive information" from 2019. (File)

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh allegedly shared information including "sensitive" particulars with his contacts at the Pakistan High Commission which was grooming him to get some confidential details, officials have said.

While probing Singh's role, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had cracked passwords of his "secure" social media accounts which indicated his involvement with some staffers of the Pakistan High Commission, who had since been repatriated following their role in espionage activities in the national capital, officials said here.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against Singh, at present lodged in Jammu jail, and five others on July 6 in a case of allegedly waging "war against India" with the help of Pakistan-based terror groups especially the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Before his arrest, Singh's last posting was at the crucial anti-hijacking unit of the strategic Srinagar airport. Immediately after his arrest on January 11 this year, the Centre began the process of handing over the security of the airport to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as a precautionary measure.

The 3,064-page chargesheet, filed in a Jammu court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, names Singh, commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu and his alleged network of aides.

The others named are his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad as well as the group's Irfan Shafi Mir, alleged accomplice Rafi Ahmad Rather and businessman Tanveer Ahmad Wani, former president of the Line of Control Traders Association.

In the chargesheet, the NIA gave details of his role alleging that Singh was "in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms. Investigation revealed that he was being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information".

The officials said he had been sharing "sensitive information" from the latter part of 2019 but refused to divulge further details.

The officials said Singh was in close contact with a person identified as Shafqat, an assistant working with the Pakistani mission here. The official was among the 50 per cent staff which was repatriated late last month.