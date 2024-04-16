Suspecting Affair, Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son Of His Live-In Partner In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Police recovered the body of the boy from the spot (Representational)

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing the six-year-old son of his live-in partner after she left him for suspecting her character in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said.

The accused allegedly slit the throat of the boy with a broken beer bottle in an inebriated condition in Ganj area, an official said.

"As per the primary investigation, the victim boy was last seen with the accused Ganesh Meena in the morning," as per a release issued by the police.

Meena and the mother of the boy were in a live-in relationship, but of late, he started suspecting her fidelity.

"He suspected the woman was having an affair with another man. Due to frequent quarrels, she started living separately in Sarni town leaving her son with the accused in Betul," police said.

On Tuesday morning, a drunk Meena went to the school of the boy, a class 2 student, and took him to a deserted building where he allegedly attacked him with a beer bottle.

Police recovered the body of the boy from the spot and is investigating further, the release stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)