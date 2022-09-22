Suspected To Be Child Kidnapper, Assam Man Beaten Up, Vehicle Set On Fire

Further investigation is underway.

A man was brutally beaten up by some people and his vehicle was set on fire on suspicion of being a child kidnapper in Cachar district of Assam, said police on Wednesday.

"Some people attacked a person and set fire to a vehicle. The person was seriously injured and police rescued him and rushed him to hospital. We have registered a case in connection with today's incident and we will take stern action against the culprits," said senior police officer Numal Mahatta.

He further urged people not to believe in any rumours.

"I request all the citizens of Cachar district that, don't believe any rumours. If they found any person who is spreading rumours or found any suspected person then inform the police immediately and we will take action. Don't take law in your hands," added SP Mahatta.

