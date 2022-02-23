Suspected Lashkar Terrorist Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

The accused was currently arranging travel documents to visit Pakistan, said cops

Security forces on Tuesday arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said. They identified him as Danish Shah alias Haris, a resident of Elahipora.

"Based on specific inputs regarding the movement of a terrorist in Aloosa area of Bandipora, police, along with the Army and CRPF, established a special joint checkpoint in the area," a police spokesman said.

During checking of pedestrians and vehicles, Danish, upon noticing the joint forces, tried to flee towards the orchards but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party, he said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol and a grenade, were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is working at the behest of Pakistan-based Lashkar handlers Samama alias Ali and Hilal Sheikh, the spokesman said.

Shah was currently arranging travel documents to visit Pakistan for obtaining specialised arms training, he said.

