2 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces During Infiltration Bid In J&K's Bandipora

- Two terrorists were killed during an infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir
- The infiltration bid was foiled by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation
- Intelligence about the infiltration was provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police to the Army
Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, the Army said on Thursday.
"Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.
The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in the terrorists opening indiscriminate fire.
"Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army said.
The operation is in progress, it added.
