Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

2 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces During Infiltration Bid In J&K's Bandipora

The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in the terrorists opening indiscriminate fire.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
2 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces During Infiltration Bid In J&K's Bandipora
File photo
  • Two terrorists were killed during an infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir
  • The infiltration bid was foiled by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation
  • Intelligence about the infiltration was provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police to the Army
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Srinagar:

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, the Army said on Thursday.

"Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in the terrorists opening indiscriminate fire.

"Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army said.

The operation is in progress, it added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bandipora, Bandipora Encounter, J&K Encounter
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com