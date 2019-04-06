Suspected Flying Object Seen Over Jaipur Military Station: Police

The police refused to divulge further details. (Representational)

A suspected flying object was seen hovering over Jaipur Military Station on April 2 night after which an investigation was launched, the officials said.

"It is not clear what was this object. The local police were informed by the Army," Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur, Ajay Pal Lamba said.

He refused to divulge further details.

