Suspected Terrorist From Bangladesh Arrested In Bengal: Official

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have arrested a suspected terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said today.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday and arrested the Bangladeshi national, he said.

"Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India," the official said.

Several documents related to the terror group were seized from his possession, he added.

