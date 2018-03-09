Suspect In Journalist Gauri Lankesh Murder, KT Naveen Kumar, Arrested

Naveen Kumar, reported to be in his late thirties, has been widely described as a person with links to right-wing groups. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje had recently accused the Siddaramaiah government of trying to pin the blame on a "Hindu youth". It was seen as a reference to Naveen Kumar. He was taken into custody for questioning last week.
Gauri Lankesh, 55, a critic of right-wing ideology and a fierce advocate of secularism, was shot dead at close range by unidentified men outside her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5 last year. She edited Lankesh Patrike, a weekly newspaper.