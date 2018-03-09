Suspect In Journalist Gauri Lankesh Murder, KT Naveen Kumar, Arrested KT Naveen Kumar was caught by the organised crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18.

Share EMAIL PRINT Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified men outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5 last year. New Delhi: The police have arrested KT Naveen Kumar, a suspect in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was killed outside her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5 last year.



Naveen Kumar, reported to be in his late thirties, has been widely described as a person with links to right-wing groups. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje had recently accused the Siddaramaiah government of trying to pin the blame on a "Hindu youth". It was seen as a reference to Naveen Kumar. He was taken into custody for questioning last week.



He was caught by the organised crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18. A native of Mandya district about 100 km from Bengaluru, Naveen Kumar was suspected to be on his way to sell the firearm.



Gauri Lankesh, 55, a critic of right-wing ideology and a fierce advocate of secularism, was shot dead at close range by unidentified men outside her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5 last year. She edited Lankesh Patrike, a weekly newspaper.



The police have arrested KT Naveen Kumar, a suspect in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was killed outside her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5 last year.Naveen Kumar, reported to be in his late thirties, has been widely described as a person with links to right-wing groups. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje had recently accused the Siddaramaiah government of trying to pin the blame on a "Hindu youth". It was seen as a reference to Naveen Kumar. He was taken into custody for questioning last week. He was caught by the organised crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18. A native of Mandya district about 100 km from Bengaluru, Naveen Kumar was suspected to be on his way to sell the firearm.Gauri Lankesh, 55, a critic of right-wing ideology and a fierce advocate of secularism, was shot dead at close range by unidentified men outside her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5 last year. She edited Lankesh Patrike, a weekly newspaper.