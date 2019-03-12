Sushma Swaraj Tweets She Can Follow English 'Of All Accents And Grammar'

Sushma Swaraj, 67, is India's second woman to be foreign minister after Indira Gandhi.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for her prompt responses on Twitter to calls for help from Indians abroad, shared what she learnt after taking up the top role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. The minister said she now understands English of all accents and grammar.

Mr Swaraj was replying to a tweet from an Indian man in Malaysia who tweeted, seeking her help to send his friend back to India. The man's tweet had grammatical errors. Another man replied, asking him to write to the minister in Hindi or Punjabi.

This is when Ms Swaraj responded. "There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar," she tweeted.

There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar. https://t.co/2339A1Fea2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 11, 2019

Sushma Swaraj, 67, is India's second woman to be foreign minister after Indira Gandhi. Since she took charge as Foreign Minister in May 2014, Ms Swaraj has travelled across the world and has interacted with leaders and diplomats from various countries.

In November last year, Sushma Swaraj had declared that she will not contest the national election that begins on April 11. She cited health reasons.

"I am not retiring from politics. It is just that I am not contesting the next Lok Sabha election due to my health issues," she had tweeted.

The veteran leader was forced to take a break from work for months in 2016 because of a diabetes condition. She had a kidney transplant.

Ms Swaraj is the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Vidisha, around 56 km from state capital Bhopal.