Told She's 'More Humorous Than Rahul Gandhi', Sushma Swaraj Responds

Sushma Swaraj is one of the most tech-savvy ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Sushma Swaraj, perhaps the most responsive union minister on Twitter, had a swift comeback this morning to a post that compared her sense of humour to that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Her response earned her numerous likes and retweets.

"You are much more humorous than Rahul Gandhi," read the tweet posted by the handle @trolling_daddy for the External Affairs Minister. It did not go unacknowledged.

"Then I should stop being humorous," said Sushma Swaraj, retweeting the post. In about an hour, the post had racked up over 6,000 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets.

"That was epic," exclaimed one of the tweets.

Then I should stop being humorous. https://t.co/9wC3lsbo7Y — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 3, 2019

On Monday, the minister responded politely to a man who attacked her in a tweet. The man posted that Sushma Swaraj is "not a chowkidar" and complained that he had lost a career opportunity while waiting for his passport.

"Thanks for your compliments. My office will get in touch with you today and help you get the Passport," Ms Swaraj replied.

Her humour was on display on Sunday too, when a critic accused her of using "some PR guy" to post her tweets. She replied: "Rest assured - it's me, not my ghost."

Perhaps her best was in 2017, in response to an "SOS" from "Mars". "I am stuck on mars (sic), food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent?" read the tweet by one Karan Saini.

The minister's epic reply: "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."

