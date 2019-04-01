Sushma Swaraj's Polite Reply To Man Who Said She's 'Not A Chowkidar'

Sushma Swaraj too has added the prefix ''Chowkidar(watchman)'' to her name on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who too has added the prefix ''Chowkidar(watchman)'' to her name on Twitter, gave a polite yet firm response to a man who used offensive words while tweeting her about the problems he faced after not getting his passport.

A Twitter told Ms Swaraj that she is "not a chowkidar". Attacking the minister, he narrated how he lost a career opportunity because he did not get his passport on time. He said he is still waiting for his passport.

"Thanks for your compliments. My office will get in touch with you today and help you get the Passport," Ms Swaraj replied.

Thanks for your compliments. My office will get in touch with you today and help you get the Passport. https://t.co/4GT2enfEcG — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 1, 2019

On Saturday, another person had asked her why she added ''Chowkidar(watchman)'' to her Twitter handle. This was after Ms Swaraj tweeted that an Indian couple was stabbed in Germany and said she has asked Indian mission in Munich to take care of the couple's two children.

"Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad," Ms Swaraj replied.

On Sunday, a Twitter user alleged the minister, known for her prompt responses on Twitter, delegated her tweets to her staff.

"Rest assured - it's me, not my ghost," said the minister who has earned her reputation as one of the most tech-savvy ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

There are a number of instances in the last five years when she has promptly responded to SOS tweets from Indians abroad.

Last month, Ms Swaraj put out an appeal on Twitter after four Indians were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Ms Swaraj sought help with contacting the family of one of the victims, saying there was no response on her husband's number.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.