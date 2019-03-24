Sushma Swaraj Has A Twitter Spat With Pak Minister Over Minorities

According to a report in the Times of India, two Hindu girls were allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh province on the eve of Holi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 24, 2019 15:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sushma Swaraj Has A Twitter Spat With Pak Minister Over Minorities

Sushma Swaraj said she sought details from the Indian envoy into the alleged kidnapping.


New Delhi: 

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj's tweet regarding the alleged abduction and conversion of two Hindu girls in Pakistan, has drawn a sharp response from its minister Fawad Hussain. The matter, Mr Hussain said, was an "internal issue" of Pakistan. Ms Swaraj immediately shot back that her tweet, asking the Indian high Commissioner in Islamabad for a report, was making the Pakistan minister "jittery".

Last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a swipe at India after actor Naseeruddin Shah's comment on mob violence over cow vigilantism. Mr Khan had said he would show India "how to treat minorities".

Over the last month, there has been a huge face-off between New Delhi and Islamabad over Jaish-e Mohammad suicide bombing in Jammu ad Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel. Days later, Indian Air Force held air strikes on a Jaish-e Mohammad camp in Pakistan's Balakot, which was followed by an aerial dogfight.

Today, tagging a media report on the alleged abduction, Ms Swaraj tweeted: "I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan. Two Hindu girls abducted on Holi eve in Pakistan's Sindh". Fawad Hussain, the information minister in the government of Imran Khan, tweeted:

Ms Swaraj responded:

According to a report in the Times of India, two Hindu girls were allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh province on the eve of Holi. The report said the local Hindu community had staged protests and demanded action against the perpetrators.

India has repeatedly flagged the plight of minorities in Pakistan, particularly the Hindu community.

In one of its key initiatives, the government has undertaken to provide citizenship to illegal migrants from the minority communities of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who have stayed in India for six years. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha, but has been stalled in the Rajya Sabha by the opposition.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sushma SwarajHindu GirlsFawad Hussain

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsIPL Live

................................ Advertisement ................................