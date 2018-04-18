Sushma Swaraj Condoles Death Of Indian Family In The US

The Thottapilly family, from Santa Clarita, disappeared on April 6 while driving in a Honda Pilot through the Redwood Coast Highway on vacation.
Following their disappearance, an appeal was made to Ms Swaraj to find the family and she had assured all possible help by the Indian consulate in San Francisco.
Sandeep, 41, and Saachi, 9, were found dead inside the vehicle in the Eel River early this week in California. The body of Soumya, 38, was recovered from another area of the river on Friday while the body of Siddhant, 12, was recovered on Tuesday.