Sushma Swaraj Assures Assistance To Family Of Student Shot In US' Kansas

Sushma Swaraj said that the ministry would also follow up with the police. (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed her sympathies on the death of an Indian student during an attempted robbery in Kansas City in the US and assured all required assistance to the family of the deceased.

According to authorities in Kansas, Sharath Koppu, who was from Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected incident of robbery at a restaurant where he worked. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday.



Sharath Koppu was pursuing his master's degree in the US.

"Kansas incident - My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the Police and provide all assistance to the family," Ms Swaraj tweeted.

Mr Koppu from Telangana was a software engineer who came to the US in January to pursue his master's degree.

"An Indian student became victim of shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. We r in contact with his family & police. We will provide all assistance. Our officers are also on the way to Kansas City (sic)," the Consulate General of India in Chicago tweeted yesterday.

The Kansas City Police announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect and released a brief video of the suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting.