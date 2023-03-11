Sushila Kumari, Member Of Erstwhile Bikaner Royal Family, Dies At 94

Sushila Kumari was looking after the affairs of the erstwhile royal family. (File)

A member of the erstwhile Bikaner royal family, "Rajmata" Sushila Kumari, died owing to a prolonged illness on Friday night. She was 94.

Her last rites will be performed with full royal honours on Sunday and the body has been kept at the Junagarh fort in Bikaner for people to have a last glimpse of her, family sources said.

Sushila Kumari's granddaughter and incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bikaner East, Siddhi Kumari, paid a visit to her ailing grandmother on Friday night at the hospital where she was admitted.

After the death of Karni Singh in 1988, Sushila Kumari was looking after the affairs of the erstwhile royal family.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia expressed grief over her death.

"Received the sad news of the demise of most revered Rajmata Sushila Kumari ji, former Rajmata of the Bikaner royal family who was associated with social service throughout her life. May god give the departed soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)