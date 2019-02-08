Fight Polls On Congress Or RJD Ticket: Sushil Modi Dares Shatrughan Sinha

Sushil Modi said some people have a misconception (of their popularity) referring to Shatrughan Sinha

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi Friday dared disgruntled BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls from Patna on a Congress or Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket, claiming it would clear the actor-turned-politician''s "misconception" about his popularity.

Mr Modi was in Nagpur to flag off the BJP's "Bharat ki Mann ki Baat" campaign aimed at getting views of the public on issues to be highlighted in the party manifesto for the forthcoming polls.

Asked on Mr Sinha's repeated praise of leaders of other political parties and attacks on his own party, Mr Modi said it was an indicator of the situation he found himself in.

"Some people have a misconception (of their popularity). I challenge him to contest Patna seat from the Congress or RJD and he will realise his actual position. He will realise what his popularity is," Mr Modi claimed.

"Gone are those days when people used to come because of Shatrughan Sinha's name. Now, he has struggle to gather people for his rally. He is not Priyanka Chopra or any other new actor," he added.

On Mr Sinha's refusal to campaign for the BJP in the run-up to the 2010 Bihar Assembly polls, Mr Modi said the party won three-fourth majority (along with the Janata Dal (United)) despite his no-show.