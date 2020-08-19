'I Am Legal Heir, Family,' Declares Sushant Singh Rajput's Father

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in June (File)

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on Wednesday declared that he is the legal heir of the late actor and he, along with his daughters, comprise his family. In a statement, Mr Singh also said that Mr Rajput's engagements with his lawyer, chartered accountant and other professionals ended with his death in June and no one can represent the actor's property without his consent.

"It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity, any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professionals came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent," Mr Singh said in a statement.

"It is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we have authorized Varun Singh (SKV Law Offices, Commercial) as our Advocate and through him Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be family member does not have my consent," the statement added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular Bollywood actor with many hit movies under his belt, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. The local police said that he died by suicide.

However, weeks after a complaint was lodged by his father against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty alleging financial cheating and harassment - which was later referred to the CBI by the Bihar government - the Supreme Court tasked the investigation agency to probe into the circumstances leading to his death.

"Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised. His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting for the outcome of the investigation," the court said.

The Mumbai Police, which had filed an accidental death case and recorded the statements of over 50 people, have been asked to cooperate with the CBI and hand over the evidence collected during their investigation.

With inputs from ANI