CBI In Mumbai, Questions Sushant Singh Rajput's Staff Member, Meets Cops

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Forensic experts are a part of the team.

A special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) - set up to investigate Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death - began its probe into the actor's death this morning, two days after the Supreme Court asked the central probe agency to take over the case. The team questioned a staff member of the actor and met Mumbai Police to collect case records including the post-mortem report of the actor.

The 10-member team, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad, reached Mumbai last night to begin the investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput's cook, who is among the key witnesses, was questioned by the CBI officers.

Forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), who are a part of the team, will also visit the actor's house today.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the CBI would take over all investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, asserting that "an impartial probe is the need of the hour". The top court also asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the investigating agency and said any other case registered in connection with the actor's death would also be investigated by the CBI.

The CBI investigation begins amid a huge political row over the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused his friend Rhea Chakraborty of financial fraud and abetment of suicide and filed a case against her in Patna which has been upheld by the Supreme Court. The Bihar police started investigating the case and the state government called in the CBI.