'Unprofessional': Sushant Rajput Family Writes To CBI, Slams AIIMS Panel

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Days after a team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered and that it is a case of suicide, his family has written to the CBI chief, seeking the formation of a fresh medical board to review the autopsy and viscera reports by a Mumbai hospital. The family, through its lawyers, has also accused the head of the AIIMS panel of being "unethical" and "unprofessional".

A team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), in its opinion to the CBI, dismissed the theories of poisoning and strangling floated by the actor's family and their lawyer. Sources had told NDTV that the AIIMS panel has completed the examination and closed the file after giving conclusive medico-legal opinion in this case and that the CBI is corroborating the report with their investigation.

In its letter to the central probe agency today, Mr Rajput's family has hit out at Dr Sudhir Gupta, who heads the panel and the AIIMS forensic department, accusing him of "selectively" leaking the findings to the media. "The conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta is unethical, unprofessional, in contravention of government service conduct rules and MCI guidelines. This criminal misadventure on his part has undermined public trust in a premier institution like AIIMS. It has created doubts in the minds of millions of people about the fairness of investigation (sic)," the family said, through its lawyers Varun Singh and Vikas Singh.

Sources had said that the AIIMS panel has concurred with the opinion of the Mumbai hospital that carried out the autopsy. The Mumbai hospital's autopsy had found "asphyxia due to hanging" as the cause of death. Sources added that circumstantial evidence also suggests that it was a case of suicide and not murder.

The CBI is likely to continue its probe into "abetment to suicide", the charge that was originally listed by the Bihar Police, sources said.

"...this matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI by picking up some of the best names in the filed from different hospital so that a fair and proper assessment takes place...," Sushant Singh Rajput's family said in its letter.

Sources have also told NDTV that it is not just the AIIMS medico-legal opinion, but also the Central Forensic Lab's opinion has ruled out any foul play in the death of the actor.

The demand for a fresh medical board comes on a day when actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

