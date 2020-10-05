'Truth Always Prevails': Mumbai Top Cop On AIIMS Report On Sushant Rajput

After it was revealed that an AIIMS medical board on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has said it was suicide and not murder in its report to the CBI, the Mumbai police said today what it had always known had been reaffirmed. "We always knew what the reality was," Mumbai police chief Param Vir Singh told NDTV.

The AIIMS panel, according to sources, has told the CBI that evidence does not prove murder, dismissing theories of poisoning and strangling floated by the actor's family and their lawyer.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old movie star, was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment. The Mumbai police, based on the autopsy, had been investigating it as a suicide. But allegations from Sushant Singh Rajput's family and speculation on social media and channels raised doubts that became a part of an overall CBI investigation.

"We have always maintained it was a professional investigation. The post-mortem was conducted professionally. When the Supreme Court asked us to submit our report, we had. The court had found no fault when it received our confidential report," Param Vir Singh said.

"We found out from news channels that it was a unanimous finding that it was suicide and not murder. Truth always prevails. It has an ugly way of coming out."

The Mumbai police chief added that there was "no question of relief" since "we were never stressed" about our investigation.

Asked why no abetment of suicide case was pursued by the Mumbai police, Mr Singh replied that the investigation was handed over to the CBI before it could get to the stage.